Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 85 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $393.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.01 and a 200-day moving average of $375.45. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

