Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 667 Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 140,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 96,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 91,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

