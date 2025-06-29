Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 720 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $148.51 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

