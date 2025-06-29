Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 242,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ARKK opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

