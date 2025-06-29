Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 919,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 367,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $204.52. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
