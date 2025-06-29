GetBusy (LON:GETB) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.69). Approximately 44,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 43,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.69).

GetBusy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.67. The company has a market cap of £25.85 million, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at GetBusy

In other GetBusy news, insider Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($6,724.30). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,000. Insiders own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

