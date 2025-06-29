General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 3.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after purchasing an additional 822,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

