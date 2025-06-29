General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Cut by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $80,994,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $50.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.