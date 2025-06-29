GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after buying an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

