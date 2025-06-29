Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Financial Review

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fresenius SE & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Encompass Health pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fresenius SE & Co. pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Encompass Health pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Encompass Health has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. and Encompass Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33 Encompass Health 0 0 7 2 3.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Encompass Health has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Encompass Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co..

97.3% of Encompass Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Encompass Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Encompass Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion N/A $509.67 million $0.19 65.84 Encompass Health $5.37 billion 2.29 $455.70 million $4.84 25.22

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Encompass Health. Encompass Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encompass Health has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Encompass Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. 1.92% 9.06% 4.17% Encompass Health 8.97% 17.63% 7.33%

Summary

Encompass Health beats Fresenius SE & Co. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions. It offers services through the Medicare program to federal government, managed care plans and private insurers, state governments, and other patients. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

