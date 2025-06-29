Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $48.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.