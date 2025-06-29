Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 544,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

