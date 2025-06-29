Financial Insights Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

