Financial Insights Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $27,937,000. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

