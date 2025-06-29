Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 1,520 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

