Financial Contrast: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Five Below and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below 6.52% 17.00% 6.89% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Below and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below 1 14 6 0 2.24 DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Five Below presently has a consensus price target of $113.30, suggesting a potential downside of 13.25%. Given Five Below’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Five Below is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

This table compares Five Below and DFI Retail Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below $3.88 billion 1.86 $253.61 million $4.77 27.38 DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A

Five Below has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DFI Retail Group.

Volatility & Risk

Five Below has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five Below beats DFI Retail Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options. It provides assortment of sports balls, team sports merchandise, and fitness accessories comprising hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; various games, such as board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys, including remote control; and summer season sports, which includes pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, the company offers accessories for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers, as well as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items; and media products including books, video games, and DVDs. It also provides assortment of craft activity kits, and arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, markers, and stickers; and school products comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and locker accessories. Further, the company offers party products, which includes party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food products, as well as sells chilled drinks through coolers; and provides seasonally specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

