Financial Contrast: Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) vs. Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining and Exxaro Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Exxaro Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Lundin Mining pays out -61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Exxaro Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.62 $241.56 million ($0.13) -80.62 Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lundin Mining.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Exxaro Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

