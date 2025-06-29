Financial Analysis: Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Eltek has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 7.34% 8.67% 5.94% Universal Display 35.40% 15.35% 13.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.6% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Eltek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Display shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eltek and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display 0 2 5 0 2.71

Universal Display has a consensus target price of $190.43, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Eltek.

Dividends

Eltek pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eltek pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Display pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Display has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Eltek is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eltek and Universal Display”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $46.53 million 1.51 $4.22 million $0.51 20.59 Universal Display $647.68 million 11.47 $222.08 million $4.81 32.49

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Display beats Eltek on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

