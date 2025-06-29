Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Shares Sold by Salus Financial Advisors LLC

Salus Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,994 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELG. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.