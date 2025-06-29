Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Shares Purchased by Bay Capital Advisors LLC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 655,146 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 574,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 177,620 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FELG stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

