Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Shares Acquired by Salus Financial Advisors LLC

Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises 12.2% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Up 0.9%

FENI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

