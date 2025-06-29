Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Sells 800,000 Shares of KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Stock

KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG – Get Free Report) insider Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 112,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $2,800.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 70,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $1,750.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 74,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $2,590.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 65,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $2,275.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 14,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $490.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 5,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $175.00.

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

