Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Sells 800,000 Shares of KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Stock

KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG – Get Free Report) insider Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 112,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $2,800.00.
- On Friday, June 13th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 70,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $1,750.00.
- On Friday, April 25th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 74,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $2,590.00.
- On Monday, April 21st, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 65,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $2,275.00.
- On Thursday, April 17th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 14,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $490.00.
- On Friday, April 4th, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. sold 5,000 shares of KWG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $175.00.
KWG Resources Stock Performance
About KWG Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KWG Resources
- About the Markup Calculator
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.