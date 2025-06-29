Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 363,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 103,879 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
