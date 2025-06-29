Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 363,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 103,879 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

