Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $186.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.08.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $170.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

