Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,919,000. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $336.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.08. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

