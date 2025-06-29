Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €147.00 ($172.94) and last traded at €146.10 ($171.88). 183,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €143.80 ($169.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €127.53.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

