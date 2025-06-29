Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $132.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

