Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $187.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

