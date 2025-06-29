Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 224 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of PEP opened at $131.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

