Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,475.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 444,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 438,202 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.