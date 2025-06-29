Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,380,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.