Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $30.26 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,932,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $395.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.15 and a 200-day moving average of $361.01. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $395.65.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
