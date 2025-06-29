Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after buying an additional 337,199 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

