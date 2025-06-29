Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

