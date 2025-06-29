Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CARR opened at $73.70 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

