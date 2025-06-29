Esports Stocks To Watch Now – June 28th

Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden, and PENN Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate significant revenue from competitive video gaming activities, such as game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, and hardware manufacturers. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of professional gaming leagues, sponsorships, media rights, and related digital services. As the global esports market expands, these equities reflect both the opportunities and risks inherent in the rapidly evolving gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.03. 839,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $208.02. 426,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,220. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 990.60 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.30.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.28. 4,099,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,454. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

