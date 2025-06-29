Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5,536.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $110,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,449 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,927,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,245,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,763 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,521,837.06. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,332 shares of company stock worth $5,993,760 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

