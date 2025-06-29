Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) CEO Sells $91,091.20 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,655 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $91,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,323.52. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Brian Lally also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $100,832.48.

On Thursday, May 15th, James Brian Lally sold 400 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $22,004.00.

On Monday, May 12th, James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

