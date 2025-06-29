Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) vs. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Head to Head Review

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and NeoVolta”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million N/A $44.21 million $0.97 24.15 NeoVolta $2.64 million 45.23 -$2.30 million ($0.12) -29.17

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.57%. NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.82% 8.17% 2.28% NeoVolta -96.69% -105.35% -88.75%

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats NeoVolta on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

