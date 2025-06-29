Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Enablence Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

