Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,598,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,846,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,143,000 after acquiring an additional 309,078 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,934,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

