Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $207.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

