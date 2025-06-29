Emerald Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

