Emerald Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

