Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.08.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $962.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $968.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

