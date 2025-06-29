Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.3% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $780.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.