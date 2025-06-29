Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 102,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $5,777,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

