Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

