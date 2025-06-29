Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.25 and a 52-week high of $182.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.